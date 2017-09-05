KISS AND TELL: For his fall campaign, Simon Porte Jacquemus turned to the wildest spot left on the French Mediterranean coastline — the Camargue.

But rather than train his lens on the wild horses known to roam the marshes, photographer David Luraschi captured what might be described as wild spirits. Amid scant props and an empty beach landscape, a naked couple is locked in embrace as their rustic wooden chair sinks into the muddy sand.

Hovering over them is a wind-swept parasol, bearing the name of an orange soda.

The idea was to create a “timeless image of two people kissing,” said Simon, who imagined a Parisian woman in love with a gypsy for his fall collection. The image is to appear in magazines around the world this fall.

The rising designer, who snapped up the special prize in LVMH’s young fashion designer awards in 2015, is known to evoke themes of southern France, his native region, in his collections.