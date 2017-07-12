Penske Media Corp.’s chairman and chief executive officer Jay Penske has named James Fallon editorial director of Fairchild Media. Fallon has been with Fairchild in leadership roles for more than 35 years, most recently as editor of WWD.

In his new position, Fallon will have editorial oversight across Fairchild Media’s brands, including WWD, FN, Beauty Inc, Fairchild Live Media and the largest fashion archive in the world. Fallon is the fourth person in Fairchild’s more than 100-year history to hold the title of editorial director, following in the footsteps of John B. Fairchild, Patrick McCarthy and Peter Kaplan.

“For over three decades, Jim has been an outstanding journalist and an essential leader in the newsroom who so clearly embodies the class, intelligence and sharp news sense that the Fairchild and WWD brands embody,” Penske said. “We are so pleased to have Jim steer both the Fairchild legacy and our ascending brands as they continue to innovate across all platforms.”

During Fallon’s tenure, WWD, which now includes its industry-leading digital daily, has ascended to what is now its largest paid readership in its history with the widest digital audience ever. The brand’s Fairchild Live Media series of popular year-round global events powered by WWD’s influential editorial content have also grown, including its renowned annual Tech, Beauty and CEO Summits that have expanded to both China and Japan.

“I’ve been blessed to work with some of the most creative men and women in the world, bringing to life some of the most compelling stories across fashion, beauty and retail. This new role provides me with exciting challenges and oversight of current and future Fairchild brands, which we’re so proud to be growing during times of change,” Fallon said. “And taking on a role once held by legends like Mr. Fairchild, Patrick McCarthy and Peter Kaplan is an incredible honor.”

Prior to becoming WWD’s editor, Fallon was London bureau chief covering London and areas of Europe for all the Fairchild titles, including WWD, the consumer magazine W, the men’s wear publication DNR and Footwear News. Prior to that, Fallon served as news editor in the Washington, D.C., bureau of Fairchild for two years. He is a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh with a degree in journalism and has a master’s degree in journalism from Stanford University.