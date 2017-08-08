LEAVING IN STYLE: Jan Quammie, fashion director of InStyle Germany, is leaving the magazine to focus on freelance styling, creative direction and brand consulting.

Quammie, who had been with the title for a little more than a year, was responsible for all fashion content at InStyle Germany, which included editorial shoots, fashion news features and celebrity/designer interviews, style service pages, style guides and trend reports alongside daily contribution to the digital side of the magazine.

She oversaw a team of eight. Her replacement has not been announced. Prior to InStyle, Quammie held buying and styling roles at Net-a-porter and Mytheresa.

Quammie said InStyle helped to sharpen her point of view “on both the business and creative sides of the industry. I am very excited to now collaborate with other creative entities and take on additional projects to continue nurturing this growth to its full potential.”