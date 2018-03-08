MILAN — Italian jewelry firm Pomellato and The New York Times are collaborating on a project that celebrates International Women’s Day. To this end, Jane Fonda, Anjelica Huston and Chiara Ferragni are among the influential women appearing in a Pomellato video to spread a message of female empowerment.

The video is to be unveiled today and The New York Times is running an article touching on important milestones in the women’s movement in the 20th and 21st centuries. These range from a woman’s right to vote until today’s #MeToo and #TimesUp movements, featuring historical summaries, photography and Times archive links, as well as the Pomellato video.

The video includes interviews with Pomellato for Women ambassadors and other powerful female voices including: Aure Atika; Pomellato’s chief executive officer Sabina Belli; Kitty Cash; Stephanie Cayo; Caroline Corbetta; Clotilde Courau; Lisa Edelstein; Virginia Gardner; Isabel Getty; Roxine Helberg; Virginie Ledoyen; J.J. Martin; Helen Nonini; Alexandra Richards; Ece Sükan; Anne-Sophie von Claer, and Chu Wong, in addition to Fonda, Huston and Ferragni.

The Pomellato for Women campaign was launched in 2017 to feature an inclusive, inspirational and diverse group of women from various disciplines, ages and arts and to promote an idea of natural beauty. The campaign was photographed by Peter Lindbergh for the company, which is owned by Kering. As reported, Pomellato expanded the campaign with the arrival of Chiara Ferragni, who is the Milan-based jeweler’s ambassador for 2018.