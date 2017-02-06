Janice Min appears to be hanging up her editor’s hat — at least for the time being.

The top editor of The Hollywood Reporter and sister magazine Billboard, has resigned, and will join parent company Eldridge Industries as a media adviser. Min, who is credited with evolving THR, told The New York Times that she decided not to renew her three-year contract.

Matthew Belloni, the editorial director of THR, will step in for Min. Both Min and Belloni declined to comment on their new roles. Mike Bruno, an editor at Billboard, will be promoted to run the music trade magazine.

Three years ago, Min had been appointed copresident and chief creative officer of Guggenheim Media’s Entertainment Group, which included THR and Billboard. At the time, the company, which has been losing money, spun off THR, Billboard and sister titles Adweek, Dick Clark Productions and Mediabistro to former Guggenheim president Todd Boehly. (Boehly now holds the role of chairman of Eldridge Industries).

The handful of titles had been carved up into three separate companies with Boehly owning a controlling interest in them, and Min owning a stake in THR. A spokeswoman declined to disclose Min’s interest, nor would she address speculation that Min’s move to Eldridge would signal a possible sale of THR and Billboard.

The former editor in chief of US Weekly, Min grabbed the reins at THR seven years ago. The editor added a glossy sheen to the dusty entertainment trade publication, turning it into a weekly magazine from a five-times-a-week paper. The publication focused more on features and splashier covers of Hollywood stars, which mimicked the style of Vanity Fair.

In fact, Min’s name has repeatedly circulated over the last three years as being a credible successor to Graydon Carter, the editor in chief of Vanity Fair. Carter, however, renegotiated his contract, and has pulled off some attention-grabbing exclusives, such as the unveiling of Caitlyn Jenner on the magazine’s cover in July 2015, not to mention several incisive essays on President Donald Trump last year.