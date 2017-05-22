Rolling Stone founding editor and publisher Jann Wenner will finally be the subject of an in-depth biography. “Sticky Fingers: The Life and Times of Jann Wenner and Rolling Stone Magazine,” by journalist Joe Hagan will hit shelves and online shopping carts on October 24, publisher Knopf revealed Monday morning.

The in-depth biography draws on Wenner’s archives of correspondence and documents that he made available to Hagan, as well as on-the-record interviews with the kind of rock ‘n’ roll big names that drew Baby Boomers to Palm Springs for last year’s Desert Trip (aka “Coachella for Old People”). The resulting book chronicles 50 years of American pop-cultural history, as well as Wenner’s life and the life of Rolling Stone, from “Altamont to ‘Fear and Loathing’ to the University of Virginia rape allegation,” according to Knopf.

“Wenner possessed a unique vision. He had an intuitive grasp of how to connect the counterculture to the so-called straight world and convert this rude world of rock and dope into fame, power and money,” Hagan said. “Wenner has manufactured an unforgettable cultural mythology out of the stories and images he has brought to newsstands every other week for five decades.”

Knopf certainly seems to be positioning the title as a big book: Hagan, who signed the deal with Knopf in 2014, reportedly got a $2 million advance. In the past year Wenner has sold a 49 percent stake in Rolling Stone, not to mention Us Weekly. But perhaps people would rather read a book about Rolling Stone than actually read the magazine.

