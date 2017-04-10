DuJour Magazine is rolling out a new offering to advertisers, which company founder and chief executive officer Jason Binn has devised in order to compete in the changing media landscape.

As more and more publishers offer scale and reach to potential clients by combining the metrics of various properties, Binn realized that he, too, must offer something comparable, if not better.

Swiping through a Powerpoint presentation on his tablet, Binn reveals various options for advertisers that include leveraging his and the media company’s social reach, wealth of data from partners Gilt and JetSmarter, newsletters, party planning and photography, event integration, print ad pages and editorial coverage. Most offerings on the annual package are synced to the quarterly rhythm of DuJour.

Before getting into the specifics, he explains that the entire offering is valued at just over $700,000 and it can be bought à la carte.

“My philosophy for media now is [fewer] advertisers,” Binn said, explaining that he needs just 15 to 20 advertisers to buy into the package. “It’s like [belonging to] a club.”

A ubiquitous media figure who has taken a selfie with just about everyone from President Trump, former U.S. President Barack Obama and Muhammad Ali to HBO ceo Richard Pepler, Kim Kardashian and Brad Pitt, Binn not only knows his way around a party, but he also understands the importance of creating an ambience of exclusivity.

As part of the offering, Binn will make use of DuJour’s partnerships with Gilt Groupe, as well as private jet membership firm, JetSmarter, where he serves as executive director. Binn said between Gilt and JetSmarter, DuJour, via the print edition and quarterly newsletters, is able to reach some of the wealthiest consumers. He noted that members of both services are able to opt-in to receiving the e-mail newsletters, which are geo-targeted to consumers. Binn, who founded Niche Media, which had published a variety of local upscale glossies, has created a somewhat similar formula at DuJour, which publishes regional editions. Aside from the main markets of Los Angeles, New York Chicago and Miami, DuJour’s regional reach includes Atlanta, Dallas/Houston, San Francisco and Las Vegas. It also has a seasonal presence in Aspen, Colo., the Hamptons and Palm Beach, Fla.

Having the ability to target ad markets via regional issues, along with targeted mailing, is Binn’s way of keeping pace with trends without investing in a data mining company. He also noted that the package offers advertisers event integration at DuJour’s parties, in which Binn’s team curates the list of invitees from various industries. The party package also includes WireImage photography on the ceo’s site of party pics dubbed “BinnShot.”

While all of this is similar to what the bigger publishers such as Condé Nast, Time Inc. and Hearst offer, Binn said one important point of differentiation is DuJour’s small size. Clients will deal with one lead, who oversees the entire multiplatform plan. Many larger publishers have multiple sales leads presenting offerings across titles or by category. With those business-side models still evolving, it puts different people in front of potential advertisers, who may not have the same knowledge of the titles.

“Advertisers are having new people coming into their offices all the time,” he said. “A lot of people are not there anymore. There are no personal relationships.”