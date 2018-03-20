Jessica Diehl, Vanity Fair’s creative director, fashion and style, is leaving after 12 years at the magazine to “pursue other opportunities.”

“Working at Vanity Fair has been the most wonderful journey. Over the last 12 years I have worked with some of the greatest creative talents in fashion, film and photography and been lucky enough to be involved in the creation of some of the most memorable imagery of our time,” Diehl said in a statement revealing her departure. “ As our industry evolves I feel this is the right moment to explore new areas within the business and look forward to new endeavors.”



Vanity Fair did not immediately respond when asked about plans to replace Diehl.

Diehl’s exit is the latest departure since Radhika Jones took over from Graydon Carter in December. Last month , more than a dozen staffers were let go, including managing editor Chris Garett, features editor Jane Sarkin, deputy editors Aimee Bell and Dana Brown and Carter’s longtime spokesperson Beth Kseniak.

The March issue of Vanity Fair was the first to feature an editor’s letter from Jones, and future issues will increasingly reflect the new editor’s sensibility. Earlier this month, Jones hosted her first Oscars party.

Read more:

Radhika Jones Unveils First Editor’s Letter in Vanity Fair’s March Issue

Condé Nast Layoffs Hit Editorial Staff at Glamour and Vanity Fair

What to Watch: Vanity Fair and Glamour Will Chart a New Course

Radhika Jones to Replace Graydon Carter as Vanity Fair Editor in Chief

Graydon Carter’s Exit Leaves Condé Nast Scrambling