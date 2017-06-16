Jezebel editor in chief Emma Carmichael is leaving her post.

“After three great years, I’ve decided to step down as EIC of Jezebel, the best job in the world. My last day running the site will be July 14,” she announced in a tweet on Friday afternoon.

Carmichael was named editor in chief of the women’s oriented vertical in 2014, when it was still under the umbrella of Gawker Media. Last summer, Gawker Media was renamed Gizmodo Media after the majority of the sites were bought by Univision, parent company of Fusion. The sale came after Gawker lost a high-profile court case to Hulk Hogan.

“This has been the hardest decision of my professional life, but it’s one I feel clear-headed about — I’m simply a little burnt out and ready to take a break from running a web site. I’m so proud of the work that we’ve done together in my three years here. Even after G*mergate, my extended stay in New Haven, the month of July 2015, the Hogan trial, the bankruptcy, the acquisition, the election, and everything else in between, this has been the very best job in the world, and that is all thanks to the best team around. You guys make the Internet a joyful place to work, which is a difficult thing to pull off in 2017,” Carmichael wrote in a note to the Jezebel staff.

Carmichael’s exit is the latest in a string of departures of top-level staffers. In April, Gizmodo Media’s executive managing editor Katie Drummond left the company, prompting the perception among staffers that women had a hard time climbing the ranks. Other top-level departures in recent months include Heather Dietrick, a First Amendment lawyer who served as president of Gizmodo Media Group, Matt Hardigree, the executive editor for publishing partnerships, Alexis Madrigal, formerly Fusion’s editor in chief and Fusion’s vice president of editorial, Kevin Roose.

In her note to staff, Carmichael said she is not leaving for another job and will stay on as a consulting editor through the end of September. “In that role, I’ll be helping Alex, Lauren and Raju in figuring out Jezebel’s future leadership so that the site continues to build on our momentum and success,” she wrote.

