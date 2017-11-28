MILAN — Jil Sander has tapped Wim Wenders to shoot the brand’s spring 2018 campaign, the first to be launched under the creative direction of Lucie and Luke Meier.

The German director, in his first collaboration with the luxury fashion brand, filmed a short movie titled “Paused By” made up of five episodes, all set in Berlin.

Reflecting Wenders’s evocative style, the trailer, which was unveiled at jilsander.com on Tuesday, is infused with a sense of mystery highlighted by the fragmented rhythm and the intense music inspired by vintage crime dramas.

The movie’s episodes will be released online starting from next month, while frames will serve as the advertising campaign images, making their debut in international fashion publications in January.

Lucie and Luke Meier, who joined Jil Sander last April succeeding former creative director Rodolfo Paglialunga, made their Milanese runway debut last September with a co-ed spring show infused with an airy, pure elegance peppered by a sense of artisanal craftsmanship.

Jil Sander is controlled by Onward Holdings.