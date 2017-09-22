Jim Windolf has been appointed editor of The New York Times’ media desk.

Windolf — editor of The Times’ Men’s Style section since February 2015 — was announced to the new post Friday afternoon. He begins his new role on Sept. 26.

The New York Times did not immediately respond to inquiries regarding the fate of its Men’s Style section.

In a staff memo issued Friday, business editor Ellen Pollock noted that Windolf’s clips include: “An essay on ‘cuteness,’ an expertise that surely will be useful in his new role.”

Windolf was rumored to be in the running to edit The Times’ Styles section upon Stuart Emmrich’s exit in April, but that role was ultimately filled by Choire Sicha, an alum of Gawker and Vox Media.

Prior to joining the Times, Windolf worked at Fairchild Fashion Media, home to Women’s Wear Daily, helping relaunch its M magazine franchise. He has also held tenures at The New York Observer and Vanity Fair.

On the media desk, Windolf replaces former editor Bill Brink, who in late January was reassigned to a new feature-development role for the paper.