FLOWER POWER: Jimmy Choo has unveiled its latest campaign, which features the spring men’s and women’s collections together for the first time.

Shot by Dan Jackson, the campaign plays with the house’s known flair for bright color, bringing Sandra Choi’s floral inspirations of the season to life. The images are set against a colorful backdrop of enlarged, hand-painted flowers in a palette of deep blue, green and purple, mirroring the latest collection which includes pieces such as a purple suede saddle bag and floral-appliquéd sandals in similar hues.

“I wanted the new campaign to portray the Jimmy Choo woman and man in the same environment. The one-of-a-kind beauty found in nature was a key inspiration for the spring collection and how we need to pause in our busy lives to stop for a moment and marvel at the wonders we co-exist with. The oversized perspective of the set reinforces the extraordinarily mesmerizing power of nature,” said the brand’s creative director, Sandra Choi.

The background was created by the British artist and set designer Shona Heath, who has previously worked with the likes of Miu Miu, Mulberry and Louis Vuitton on advertising campaigns. Heath has also been collaborating with photographers such as Tim Walker, Mert and Marcus and Paolo Roversi, to create sets for editorial shoots.

In the accompanying campaign videos — which are separated into men’s and women’s — models Lou Gaillot and Kiki Willems walk through a rotating, three-dimensional version of Heath’s floral paintings wearing key pieces from the spring collection, such as studded high-top sneakers, platform sandals and glitter-framed optical glasses.

Sam McKnight and Val Garland worked on the models’ hair and make-up respectively.

The print publication of the campaign will commence in March issues globally.