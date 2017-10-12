LONDON – Jo Elvin, editor in chief of British Glamour, has stepped down following last week’s announcement that the magazine would focus on beauty and become a biannual title with mixed editorial and commercial teams.

“Jo Elvin has reached the decision that now is the time for her to step down from her role as editor in chief,” said Albert Read, managing director of Condé Nast Britain. “She launched a magazine that defined an age and a generation of young women. Glamour sold more copies in its sector than any other in Europe, with a new format and its own voice. It created a model for other Glamour launches that quickly followed around the world. Her achievements, and those of her team, have been immense.

“Taking Condé Nast into a new part of the market was never going to be easy and the Glamour launch surpassed our wildest expectations. Jo’s editorship, with its forensic attention to quality, wit, inventiveness and fun played the decisive role in this success,” Read added.

Elvin’s resignation comes amid a backdrop of falling circulation for traditional women’s glossies in the U.K., and the resignation of fellow Condé colleagues Alexandra Shulman at British Vogue and Stephen Quinn, publisher of British Vogue, and other major staffing changes at the group.

Last Friday, the struggling Condé Nast Britain title — once a jewel in the crown of the publisher — revealed plans to reduce its print frequency from monthly to twice a year as part of an overhaul. It was Glamour U.K.’s second relaunch in a year.

Part of the new plan is to consolidate the editorial and commercial teams, meaning that branded and editorial content will be created by a single structure.

As reported in November, the title had supersized the magazine format and put mobile first in digital. The new brand strategy made its debut with the February 2017 issue. According to figures posted by the U.K.’s Audit Bureau of Circulations in August, circulation was down 8.2 percent to 275,536 in the first half, following the launch.

The British title has been struggling more than others in the Condé stable and is looking for new ways to woo its Millennial audience by making mobile and social content a priority.

The company said the format launched earlier this year led to a 6 percent total increase and a 7 percent rise in U.K. actively purchased sales period-on-period. But a more fundamental change was needed to answer to the overall shrinkage in the British women’s fashion magazine sector.