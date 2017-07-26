Condé Nast International has promoted Joaquín Colino to chief executive officer and general manager of its Mexico and Latin America divisions. His appointment is effective on Aug. 1.

Most recently, Colino held the role of digital director of Condé Nast Mexico and Latin America for more than two years. He succeeds Eva Hughes, who has moved to Miami for “personal reasons.” Hughes, who served as ceo and director general of the company for more than five years, will take on the role of delegate for Latin America, reporting to the general director. She will oversee the commercial development and the representation of the publisher in the region.

“This appointment speaks clearly of our ongoing vision to further develop our technology enabled consumer-centric business,” Condé Nast International president Wolfgang Blau said of Colino’s promotion. “Colino has a deep understanding of our unique portfolio of brands, the valuable place they hold in the market and how they can be maximized across screens, on pages and in experiences for the Mexican and Latin American audiences.”

According to Blau, Colino’s appointment marks the first time that a digital executive of the company has been appointed to the “most senior position in the market.” The move is meant to demonstrate the company’s approach to “platform integration and its ambitions for the future,” he offered.

Javier Pascual del Olmo, president of Condé Nast Mexico and Latin America, added: “We are delighted about the appointment of Joaquín Colino and confident that he will be able to maintain our legacy with continued leadership in the region and take the company forward. Meeting the needs of changing audiences and markets and guaranteeing the excellence of our content across all our platforms will be his priority.”

For More:

Condé Nast International Makes Key Executive Appointments

Exclusive: Condé Nast International Chairman Finds a Buyer for Manhattan Penthouse

Condé Nast International to Consolidate Vogue Editions