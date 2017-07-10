Samsonite is introducing a new line of business bags and has tapped three hard-working celebrities to appear in its new campaign.

New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman, Insanity Fitness trainer Shaun Blokker, best known as Shaun T, and “Top Chef ” winner and celebrity chef Kristen Kish appear in the #WorkNotWork video series.

The videos, which were created by Connelly Partners, feature Edelman, Blokker and Kish carrying their Samsonite business bags through their work day while “I’ve Been Working on the Railroad” plays in the background.

“Formal business attire is more often the exception, not the rule. We’ve evolved our Samsonite business bags product line to reflect fashion trends in business casual and smart casual workplaces, whether it be in a shared workspace office, a restaurant kitchen or a boardroom,” said Stephanie Goldman, senior director of marketing communications at Samsonite. “With Samsonite business bags by their side, our intrepid influencers are free to make work their playground. Because to them, it isn’t work.”

The videos will air on Mashable, Vox, Ted and Men’s Journal starting this week. A social influencer campaign will feature photographers and artists who will hashtag their #WorkNotWork posts.

“We wanted to align Samsonite’s new line of business bags with the unexpected. These aren’t your traditional bags, so we wanted to go in a more unconventional route with the occupations that we featured,” said Alyssa Toro, chief creative officer at Connelly Partners. “Work nowadays can look much different from a typical 9-5, and we demonstrated the love that people actually have for their craft and the hard work that they put into it on a daily basis.”

