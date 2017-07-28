LONDON — Justine Bellavita has been named editor in chief of Vogue International, a newly created role that will see her lead the new Vogue International digital editorial team.

Bellavita, whose job will be to align the many Vogue international web sites, will take up the role in October and report to the president of Condé Nast International, Wolfgang Blau.

The job is based in London, and Condé Nast International said it will cover “all international aspects of fashion.” The new international team includes editors, reporters, interactive and video journalists, a social media and audience development team and a dedicated Snapchat team.

The team was created to “support and coordinate joint editorial projects and internationally relevant coverage for Vogue teams in Asia, Europe and Latin America,” Condé said.

“Justine Bellavita brings a wealth of experience, know-how, professionalism and talent to the role. She is a number one in the field of digital fashion journalism and ideal for leading our new central digital Vogue team,” said Jonathan Newhouse, chairman and chief executive of Condé Nast International.

Bellavita had been digital editor of Vogue Italia, working under Franca Sozzani. Condé said she doubled unique users to that site in her first year, before going on to launch the current iteration of Vogue.it.

She is currently editor of VanityFair.it, having overseen its editorial integration with the print team. She supervised its social media activities, branded content production and media partnerships.

Bellavita has also worked as a news and features writer in San Francisco, New York and Paris.

“This is a rare opportunity for any journalist, and I’m looking forward to working in collaboration with multiple Vogue teams around the world, playing a part in the continued success of Vogue now and for the future,” said Bellavita.