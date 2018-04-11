Kamiu Lee has been named chief executive officer of Activate, which was formerly known as Bloglovin’. She had been the company’s vice president of strategy and business development and succeeds Giordano Contestabile, who will stay on as a board member and adviser to the firm.

Activate, the blog discovery platform serves influencers and their over 12 million followers, as well as their influencer marketing arm.

In her role, Lee is responsible for guiding the company’s full-scale rebrand to “Activate,” an influencer marketing agency merging human strategy, technology and data innovation on the company’s marketing platform. Activate also said Wednesday it will launch a full-service influencer management suite called “Activate Studio,” which will allow the company to provide brand clients with better influencer marketing strategies.

“Over the course of my career at Bloglovin’ — now Activate — I’ve seen the company grow from a platform for discovering blog content to the largest influencer network in the world, with access to influencers across social platforms, from Instagram to Pinterest to YouTube,” said Lee.

“Thanks to that progression, we have an unprecedented database, rich with insights from brands, influencers, and their audiences alike around content performance. With this new direction, we are elevating our process, tapping deeply into our data and industry expertise, and using our culture of innovation and experimentation to drive measurable impact — whether it be brand awareness, engagement or conversion. By providing more transparency between influencers and brands around everything from impressions to pricing, we look forward to better guiding brands’ influencer strategy, while providing more opportunities for more of our influencers.”

Activate has worked with more than 75,000 influencers in the last 12 months and published more than 6,500 pieces of content per month. In addition, Activate has exponentially increased opportunities for influencers, experiencing five times more in payouts to influencers in the last year alone.

The company has had additional investments from Northzone, a technology investment firm with investments in Spotify, Avito, FuboTV and Playdots.