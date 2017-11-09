PIG LATIN: Karl Lagerfeld has weighed in on the Harvey Weinstein scandal with his inimitable wit and penchant for word play in multiple languages.

In his latest “Karlikature” for the monthly supplement of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper, Lagerfeld depicts the disgraced Hollywood producer, embroiled in widening accusations of sexual misconduct, in the manner of Babe, Wilbur or Porky.

The headline in German reads, “Do you know Schweinstein?” — schwein being the German word for swine or pig.

“This sketch is as sharp as ever,” said Alfons Kaiser, managing editor of the magazine, whose latest issues hits newsstands on Nov. 11.

“I never liked this man,” Lagerfeld commented.

The designer has contributed caricatures — often with political themes — to the monthly since it launched in February 2013.