MOVING ON: Kate Reardon, who resigned as editor of Tatler late last year, is moving over to The Times of London as editor of Luxx, the glossy quarterly weekend supplement that’s published with The Saturday Times.

Reardon will take over from Jeremy Langmead, who has been named editor at large, having relaunched Luxx in 2016. He continues as brand and content director at Mr Porter. The Luxx job will be a part-time one for Reardon, who is also working on other projects in the media space.

Dominic Carter, chief commercial officer, News U.K., said the title continues “to offer advertisers a unique opportunity to reach our engaged, affluent audience and this, combined with Kate’s appointment as editor and Jeremy’s move to an editor at large role, demonstrates our commitment to continuously evolve this luxury proposition.”

The next edition will be published on March 10, followed by ones in May, September, November and December. The November issue is an additional one. The magazine originally launched in 2007, and later shut. It was relaunched in 2016.

Reardon brought a great sense of fun and irreverence to Tatler, and added a commercial stream to the title with events such as the annual Schools Guide and Awards, a must-have for parents looking at both independent and state schools.

She began her career as a fashion assistant at American Vogue, and at 21 was made the fashion director of Tatler. She was also a founding advisory board member of Net-a-porter.com, and spent a decade as a contributing editor at Vanity Fair.

In 2007, she founded the successful advice-sharing site, TopTips.com, and in 2011 she returned to Tatler as Editor.