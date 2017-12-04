LONDON – Kate Reardon, who brought a saucy, irreverent edge to society magazine Tatler, has stepped down as editor, Condé Nast Britain said Monday.

Reardon had been with the title for seven years and her resignation comes in the wake of major changes in the Condé Nast offices here, including the re-casting of Glamour UK as a beauty title and the resignation of its longtime editor Jo Elvin.

Reardon’s departure also comes less than a year after Alex Shulman, the former editor of British Vogue, decided to leave, opening the door to a wave of resignations at the title and the appointment of her successor Edward Enninful earlier this year.

Rumors had been rife that Tatler was set to be sold off or to become an online publication only, but a Condé Nast Britain spokeswoman said it was business as usual.

“I can confirm without question there are absolutely no plans for Tatler to go online only, nor for the frequency of the magazine to be altered, nor has this been discussed,” the spokesperson said.

Tatler – like so many magazines in Britain – had just been through a round of redundancies as struggling publishers look to downsize and sell off properties or slash costs in a competitive, digitally driven market.

“I’ve had the time of my life and will be forever grateful to Jonathan Newhouse for the extraordinary experience of being a Condé Nast editor,” said Reardon, a Condé Nast veteran who had worked for the company’s titles on both sides of the Atlantic before taking up the Tatler job.

“I’ve also had the immense good fortune to work with some mind-blowingly talented, hard-working and funny people. It really has been a joy. I will share the news of my new venture when it’s appropriate.”

Deputy editor Gavanndra Hodge will oversee the title until a successor is announced in the New Year, Condé said.

In addition to charting the rise and rise of Britain’s new money, Reardon never abandoned the posh Brits who had long been a mainstay of the title. She treated both with a sense of fun and irreverence.

On her watch, Tatler also moved into the B2C market, with events such as the annual Schools Guide and Awards, critical resources for parents looking both at independent and state schools.

“Kate has been a first class editor of Tatler, producing a magazine of wit, mischief and glamour. She has an instinctive understanding of her readers; you feel her personality on every page,” said Nicholas Coleridge, chairman of Condé Nast Britain.

Reardon began her career as a fashion assistant at American Vogue, and at 21 was made fashion director of Tatler. She was also a founding advisory board member of Net-a-porter.com and spent a decade as a contributing editor at Vanity Fair.

In 2007, she founded the successful advice-sharing site, TopTips.com, and in 2011 she returned to Tatler as Editor.