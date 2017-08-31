Keija Minor, editor in chief of Brides, is leaving Condé Nast.

Minor helmed the bimonthly magazine for five years and was one of Anna Wintour’s first recruits for the top editor job when she took the role of artistic director of Condé Nast.

Executive digital director Lisa Gooder has been promoted to executive director of Brides editorial overseeing all brand content as a result. Recently, there had been rumors that Brides might end its print edition, but a spokesman for Condé Nast said there are no such plans.

The company circulated an internal memo from Wintour on Thursday, in which she praised Gooder for her work.

“Lisa has been instrumental in the content development across all digital and social platforms and will continue to expand the brand’s content strategy, including bimonthly print editions to reach today’s brides and grooms-to-be in creative new ways.”

At the time of her appointment five years ago, Minor had been touted as a fresh new face at Condé Nast, as she was the company’s first African-American editor in chief.

Wintour thanked Minor for her service, offering that the editor “helped modernize and refocus brides to be a more contemporary and vital bridal resource, and increase Brides’ audience, giving the brand a larger reach than ever before.”

The memo also noted that it was Minor’s decision to leave the company but did not provide information on where she’s going next.

Brides staffers learned of Minor’s departure via an email from their former editor in chief. News of the editor’s exit did not come as a major surprise, insiders told WWD.

