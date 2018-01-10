Kendra Bracken-Ferguson, founder of The BrainTrust, and her team, will join CAA-GBG Global Brand Management Group, a subsidiary of Global Brands Group, to enhance their digital and social media presence. Bracken-Ferguson has been appointed chief digital officer of CAA-GBG and will lead the new digital marketing and social media efforts.

The BrainTrust’s team will service GBG’s existing client base and also focus on adding new clients to CAA-GBG.

“We are expanding our capabilities in the digital marketing and social media space, as we believe a strong digital strategy is essential to grow a brand,” said Perry Wolfman, chief executive officer of CAA-GBG. “The BrainTrust team enables us to drive digital marketing integration and disruptive innovation across our brands and talent. We are very pleased to welcome such an innovative thought leader as Kendra to lead this effort as she has been, and continues to be at the forefront of digital and social media.”

Bracken-Ferguson founded The BrainTrust in 2016. Earlier, she cofounded Digital Brand Architects and was the first director of digital media at Ralph Lauren.

“I am excited to join CAA-GBG in what we believe is a perfectly timed, strategic move that combines our deep industry knowledge in digital media with a world-class agency,” said Bracken-Ferguson, who is based in Los Angeles. “Joining CAA-GBG gives our team unparalleled access to diverse resources and a broader client base, while allowing us to provide the best possible service to the brands, talent and institutions that we currently represent.”

As part of CAA-GBG, the BrainTrust team is charged with integrating digital marketing and social media capabilities to expand both new and existing businesses globally, with resources in New York, Los Angeles and London, both within and outside of CAA-GBG clients. The BrainTrust offers digital marketing and social media strategy, data and insights, community building, influencer relations and social content creation. BrainTrust’s clients include Drew Barrymore, Crane & Co., Molly Sims and Halle Berry, according to its web site. Kristi Bergeron, vice president, digital strategy; Brandon Carter, senior director; Iana Kozelsky, associate manager, and the rest of the BrainTrust team will all join CAA-GBG.

CAA-GBG’s clients include such companies as Coca-Cola, Hershey’s and Cheesecake Factory, as well as artists Jennifer Lopez, Eva Longoria, Kelly Ripa, Kate Hudson and Cristiano Ronaldo, among other lifestyle brands and entertainment companies.