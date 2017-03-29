Forbes unveiled a high-profile roaster of speakers for its 2017 Women’s Summit. Kim Kardashian, Lena Dunham and Judge Judy Sheindlin are among the speakers whose names need no identifier. Other influential female figures slated to speak at Spring Studios, the event space in downtown Manhattan, on June 12 and 13 will include Cecile Richards, the president of Planned Parenthood; journalist and female empowerment advocate Gretchen Carlson; SoulCycle chief executive officer Melanie Whelan, and Gwynne Shotwell, the president and chief operating officer of SpaceX.

“What helps make this summit so fresh is that we bring in an eclectic group from year to year, and we have a mix of women from different industries and different stages of their careers,” executive vice president of Forbes Media and publisher of Forbes Women Moira Forbes said. “Women who don’t normally sit in the same room or attend the same conference are sitting side by side, and it’s through this setting that we are fostering meaningful collaboration. Our goal is to always scale insights beyond the summit, and the interest and hunger to have these conversations only continue.”

Forbes has a robust events business, an increasingly lucrative source of revenue for many media companies, and hosts 10 global summits each year. “The Forbes Women’s Summit is a key growth driver for 2017 revenue and a core part of Forbes’ ‘Live’ strategy,” a Forbes spokeswoman said.

This will be the fifth year of the annual Forbes Women’s Summit, and this year’s theme is “Navigating a New Tomorrow” — an especially timely one given the issues raised by the recent presidential election and the political atmosphere.

“In the current political climate, it’s become more important than ever to convene dialogue around issues that matter most to women in America today and to bring together leaders who are committed to driving real action,” Forbes said. “Summit attendees have diverse points of view, but they’re united by a desire to bridge the deep political divides and to advance policies that allow girls and women to achieve their fullest potential within this country.”