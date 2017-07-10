MILAN — As part of its new phase of development, Krizia is emphasizing its storied links with the arts.

The Milan-based fashion company will roll out its new advertising campaign working with photographer and sculptor Lorenzo Vitturi, with images and a video bowing on the brand’s newly revamped web site and in the windows of its Milan flagship on July 10. Vitturi’s latest solo exhibitions have taken place at FOAM Museum in Amsterdam, The Photographers’ Gallery in London, and the Yossi Milo Gallery in New York, to name a few.

Chief executive officer Simona Clemenza, who was previously vice president of the global sales and licensing sector for Karl Lagerfeld BV and who joined Krizia in January, explained that Vitturi worked on “a sculptural project based on the brand’s pillars — the knits, the intarsia, the pleats.” To be sure, the sculpture is a collage of 15 Krizia pieces from the fall 2017 season.

The company’s new art director, Cristiano Seganfreddo, emphasized the role Clemenza is playing in the relaunch of the storied house. “She understands, supports and develops Krizia’s artistic projects,” he said.

“Our communication must be organic, but we must make a difference, break the advertising mold,” said Clemenza. “It’s simple for Krizia because we return to the culture and arts in a consistent way, in line with the brand’s history.”

Clemenza said the brand must continue to be “disruptive,” as was its founder, the late Mariuccia Mandelli. The company’s artistic and cultural venue, Spazio Krizia, opened in 1984, a pioneer in the fashion industry, inviting the likes of Michael Ende, Isabel Allende, Doris Lessing, David Leavitt, Arthur Miller, Ettore Sottsass, Borek Sipek, Ron Arad, Ingo Maurer and Umberto Eco over the years.

Clemenza was instrumental in the reopening of the space in March, and a month later, Spazio Krizia opened its doors to Andrea Trimarchi and Simone Farresin, the designers behind Studio Formafantasma and based in Amsterdam during the international furniture and design show Salone del Mobile. It is also supporting the exhibitions of artists Elisabetta di Maggio and Giovanni Anselmo during the Venice 57th Art Biennale, running until Sept. 24.

As part of the latest communication project, Krizia in September will present in Milan three short films directed by directors Irene Dionisio, Adriano Valerio (a David di Donatello prestigious award winner), and Carlo Sironi. Dionisio’s and Sironi’s videos were filmed at the storied Villa Maraini, which houses the Swiss Institute in Rome, while Valerio’s is set at the museum Casa Mollino in Turin, once the home of 19th-century designer, architect, writer and photographer Carlo Mollino.

“We want to be connected to our customers, but offer value, introduce content and a sophisticated language. It’s not about getting likes,” underscored Seganfreddo.

The films are based on three short stories by Gianluigi Ricuperati under the title “Dress Is a Miracle.”

Krizia has been adding an artistic touch to its store windows, too, and Clemenza emphasized the results. For example, a display created by di Maggio inspired by a vest, immediately sold out, she said.

Clemenza noted that, although she has seen sales spike 50 percent in the brand’s Via Spiga store in Milan compared with last year, the real turnaround is expected in 2018 and she declined to provide company revenues for 2017. She is now focused on building Krizia’s wholesale distribution, but the group will open seven boutiques in China by the end of the year.

Krizia has been controlled by leading Chinese fashion retailer Shenzhen Marisfrolg Fashion Co. Ltd. since 2014. The brand is designed by owner Zhu Chongyun, who has been developing the collection with a steady hand.

Mandelli died in 2015, followed by her husband and former Krizia chairman Aldo Pinto in March last year.