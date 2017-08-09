TÖRLING TO LAIRD + PARTNERS: Gustaf Törling has been named senior vice president, executive creative director at Laird + Partners, a new post.

Most recently, he had been vice president of global creative at Origins, where he directed and was the driving force behind the evolution of the Origins image and design, including store designs, and the transformation from print to a scaled digital presence.

“Gustaf brings a rare mix of global strategic mind, keen aesthetic eye and forward-thinking approach to branding and digital,” said Trey Laird, chief creative officer and chairman.

The hiring of Törling follows the appointment of Patrick Yee as chief executive officer in March.

“Gustaf’s hire helps us fulfill one of my primary goals since joining Trey in defining the evolution of the agency: to advance digital and content thinking at the highest ranks of our firm. We are now even better equipped to guide our client partners into and through transformative growth,” said Yee.

Laird + Partners works for such brands as Tom Ford, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Jimmy Choo, Swarovski, Karl Lagerfeld, American Eagle Outfitters, Lane Bryant and SoulCycle.