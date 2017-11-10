Condé Nast layoffs are under way, and GQ is one of the first titles to be targeted for a round of cuts. Around seven editorial staffers were let go on Thursday. Among those laid off were executive digital director Mike Hofman, fashion director Madeline Weeks and digital entertainment editor Ashley Fetters.

“So: Yesterday GQ laid me off, alongside a slew of extremely talented others. Still not the worst Nov. 9 of my life, somehow?! But a sad one nonetheless,” Fetters said via her personal Twitter account Friday.

More cuts are expected at GQ and other titles in the coming weeks. The fashion department at Allure was also reduced, according to multiple sources. A Condé Nast spokesperson declined to comment.

The layoffs are part of the publisher’s latest cost-cutting measures, which will ultimately slash around 80 jobs across the company. Some of the weaker magazines and divisions are expecting cuts of up to 20 percent. As WWD reported last week, the budget-saving initiatives include reducing the frequency of several print titles, including GQ, and doing away with Teen Vogue’s print component altogether. The fate of the editorial staffers on Teen Vogue’s print side remains uncertain.

The layoffs at Condé Nast are expected to continue over the coming weeks, and Glamour staffers are bracing for pink slips. Naturally, they won’t come until after next week’s Women of the Year summit, which kicks off on Monday.

