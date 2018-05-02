Town & Country is rolling out plans for its fifth annual Philanthropy Summit with a hip list of speakers and panels that tap into the broader cultural moment.

“We really are looking at topics that are front and center in the news today and how philanthropy impacts them and how, most importantly, activism has really changed the course of some of the issues we are looking at this year,” editor in chief Stellene Volandes said.

The event, which will take place on May 9 at the Hearst Tower, will be headlined by “Hamilton” composer, lyricist, playwright and performer Lin-Manuel Miranda, along with his family), entrepreneurial model Karlie Kloss and a surprise list of young newsmakers. Panelists and moderators include Gayle King, Bradley Cooper, Sean Parker, Wes Moore, Tamron Hall and Chris Hughes.

Panel topics at the daylong summit include “Rewriting the History of Violence,” “Arts Patronage in the #MeToo Era,” “The Future of Cancer Care,” and “How to Make Philanthropy a Family Tradition.” Lunch will be prepared by chef and food activist José Andrés.

“The subject of all the panels and all the covers is really the future of philanthropy. What we’ve seen this year is really how activism has become the new philanthropy, and how it has engaged a whole new generation of philanthropists,” Volandes said. “We always look to the question that is at the heart of all philanthropy. It’s a very simple question: what can I do? This year, more than ever, we have seen how varied the responses can be to that question. Certainly some people answer that question by supporting it with private wealth. But we have also seen that the answer sometimes is about showing up and walking together in a shared mission to change the course of history.”

For the second year in a row, the event’s title sponsor is U.S. Trust, Bank of America Private Wealth Management. Other sponsor partners include City of Hope, De Grisogono, FlexJet, and 1 Hotels & Baccarat Hotels.

The summit is designed to coincide with the magazine’s annual philanthropy issue, and the covers and philanthropy power list will be unveiled at the event.

