VALLEY GIRL: British high street brand River Island has re-employed Kansas-born Lindsey Wixson as the face of its spring advertising campaign, bowing across the brand’s stores and online channels first.

Shot on location in Los Angeles by Dan Martensen, and styled by Ondine Azoulay, the campaign features Wixson working a number of the brand’s key seasonal trends, including “Island Time,” “Neo Classic,” “Pretty Western” and “Globalista.”

“Lindsey’s look and ability to express herself in different ways is very on-brand for River Island and right for this campaign idea,” River Island marketing director Josie Cartridge told WWD. “We also feel she has a fun, friendly and approachable quality that really resonates with our consumer. We picked Lindsey to be the face of the season because she is quirky, cool and sexy and has a synergy with our core consumer, which is paramount to us.”

Wixson is joined in the campaign by Danish model Mikkel Jensen, who showcases the brand’s men’s wear offering.

The campaign will also be supported by a presence in February magazine issues and will roll out on TV and in cinemas in March.