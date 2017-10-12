Condé Nast is reorganizing its business yet again.

The New York-based publisher has organized 22 of its titles into five groups under five different chief business officers. The streamlined look means that Condé veterans Lisa Hughes, who ran The New Yorker’s business, and chief business officer Giulio Capua, who was publisher of Architectural Digest, are leaving the company.

The reorganization, which began to take shape under chief business officer and president of revenue Jim Norton, who was ousted less than two weeks ago, was revealed by the executive’s replacement, Pamela Drucker Mann.

Drucker Mann, who helped create the new organization, said in a note to her team on Thursday morning: “When we unified our sales and marketing team and created CN1, we built a modern organization, dedicated to providing our clients with the best partnerships in the industry. Over the past year, we’ve seen our clients respond and coalesce around different ways of doing business with us. Today we’re making some additional adjustments to our collections of brands that will make doing business with us easier and more effective for our partners.”

As part of the structure, Chris Mitchell will oversee “The Culture Collection,” which includes Vanity Fair, The New Yorker, W, Teen Vogue and Them.

Kim Kelleher will run “The Innovation Collection,” comprised of GQ, GQ Style, Pitchfork, Wired, Golf Digest, Ars Technica and Backchannel.

Craig Kostelic will head up “The Lifestyle Collection,” which includes the Food Innovation Group’s Bon Appétit and Epicurious, Architectural Digest, Condé Nast Traveler and Self.

New hire Alison Moore will run “The Beauty Collection,” made up of Glamour, Allure, The Scene and Brides, while Susan Plagemann will continue to oversee Vogue as a stand-alone business.

Lisa Valentino will continue to lead the “Industry” team, which sells across categories, including auto, consumer packaged goods, pharmaceutical and the business, finance, technology categories. She also manages the company’s agency relationships and enterprise programmatic video and 23 Stories sales.

Drucker Mann thanked Hughes and Capua for their work and signed off the note with a rally cry to the battle-worn troops left at One World Trade Center.

“We will continue to change and evolve along with our clients’ business needs and goals,” she said. “That’s what good partners do. What won’t change is the incredible level of talent, creativity and passion that makes Condé Nast so unique. We will meet every challenge with the same boldness and confidence that has made this company the pinnacle of the media business for so long. Our brands are strong, our creative leaders are innovative and our future is bright. One company, one team, together.”

On the editorial side, Condé staffers are expecting cuts as magazines shore up their budgets. Glamour and Vanity Fair are also expected to name new editors in chief soon, following the departures of Cindi Leive and Graydon Carter.

For More:

Exclusive: Exec Shake-up at Condé Nast as Pamela Drucker Mann Moves Up, Jim Norton Moves Out

Condé Nast Employees Brace for Yet Another Reorganization

More Changes at Condé Nast as Howard Mittman, Men’s Chief Business Officer, Resigns

More Changes Coming to Condé Nast as Frustration Grows Under Jim Norton

Meet Jim Norton: The Man Behind Condé Nast Restructuring

Exclusive: Condé Nast Reorganizes Business Side

Condé Nast to Cut 100 Jobs

Condé Nast Combines Creative and Copy Teams Across Company to Cut Costs