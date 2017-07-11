MILAN — Moncler has renewed for the second season its partnership with Liu Bolin and Annie Leibovitz for the brand’s fall advertising campaign. In particular, the Chinese performance artist and photographer, known in the art world as “the Invisible Man,” immersed himself in nature once again to offer another of his signature “camouflage” installations, which was captured by the American photographer.

For the fall season, Bolin, sporting a padded jacket with coordinated pants, “disappeared” into an impressive sculptural ice formation located in Iceland. Cold tones of gray and blues dominate the images, which are infused with a dramatic, theatrical feel expressing the indomitable power of nature.

The advertising campaign’s adventurous mood perfectly matches the sporty, outdoors soul of Moncler, which along with delivering trendy urban outerwear designs, also offers performance garments for extreme mountain activities.

The images will make their debut in international titles starting from August.