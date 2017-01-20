Longtime Condé Nast executive Pete Hunsinger is leaving the company after 36 years of service.

The news was delivered late Thursday via a memo from chief business officer and president of revenue Jim Norton, who said Hunsinger is moving on to a marketing role at a consumer goods start-up.

Hunsinger served as chief revenue officer of Golf Digest since 2011, but has held various roles at Condé Nast, including vice president and publisher of GQ. He also held publisher roles at Vanity Fair, Architectural Digest and Gourmet.

Hunsinger also served as president of the Condé Nast Bridal Group, and prior to that role, he was executive vice president and chief marketing officer of Condé Nast.

Norton offered: “To say he has contributed to Condé Nast over the years is a wild understatement — by all accounts, Pete has been a tireless and passionate advocate for our company and brands and he will be greatly missed.”

WWD reached out to Hunsinger for comment on his next move, but the did not return inquiries by press time.

Hunsinger’s exit comes in advance of a broader business side consolidation at the New York-based publisher. Norton, a former AOL executive, was hired late last year to reorganize the company and help build its digital business, while also cutting costs. It is believed the broader restructuring will take place next week.

According to Norton, Hunsinger will stay at Condé Nast through the end of February to help with the transition. The executive said he will have news “shortly” on his replacement, but in the interim Dan Robertson and Jason Adel will oversee the business side of Golf Digest. It’s widely believed at Condé Nast that as the company consolidates its publishers, Golf Digest will go under the purview of GQ publisher and chief revenue officer Howard Mittman. Although, like many things at Condé Nast, plans tend to shift at the last minute.

To date, Condé Nast, which publishes titles such as Vogue, Vanity Fair, Glamour and The New Yorker, began consolidating its creative, copy and photo teams. It also streamlined its executive team, which led to the exit of chief administrative officer Jill Bright and president of Condé Nast Media Group and chief marketing officer Edward Menicheschi. The firm also shuttered Self magazine in print.

The changes have ruffled feathers at the media group, causing some top-level execs to exit, the most recent departure being Wired’s editor in chief Scott Dadich, who had held several high-level roles at the company, including vice president of editorial platforms and design. Like Hunsinger, Dadich left for something else. The former editor cofounded a design and strategy firm with Patrick Godfrey called Godfrey Dadich Partners.