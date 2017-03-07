Longtime Departures Editor Richard Story Leaves Time Inc. Richard David Story 'departs' Departures after 17 years at the helm. By Alexandra Steigrad on March 7, 2017 Share This Article Reddit LinkedIn WhatsApp Email Print Talk Richard David Story. BFAnyc.com/REX/Shutterstock Richard David Story, the longtime editor in chief of Time Inc.’s Departures, is leaving the luxury glossy, WWD has learned You're missing something! Activate your FREE PREVIEW now. Time Inc. Share This Article Reddit LinkedIn WhatsApp Email Print Talk load comments blog comments powered by Disqus