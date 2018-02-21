PRESSING AHEAD: Louis Vuitton has promoted Benjamin Cercio to director of press, influencers and entertainment relations. He reports to Jenny Galimberti, Vuitton’s senior vice president of communications.

A 12-year veteran of the French luxury brand, Cercio was previously international celebrity relations director. He takes up responsibilities previously handled by Edouard Schneider, who was press and public relations director. Schneider recently exited Vuitton and has yet to indicate his next move.