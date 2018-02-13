After some very intentional displays of her immense wealth on Instagram, Louise Linton is insisting that she’s “regular.”

In an interview for the March issue of Elle Magazine, the still relatively new wife of Steven Mnuchin, the former Goldman Sachs banker turned hedge fund manager and movie producer who last year became Donald Trump’s treasury secretary, said she was feeling particularly “regular” when she went on a condescending rant against an Instagram user who said Linton’s late August post of an official trip with her husband was “#deplorable.”

Not only did Linton tag the photo as a “day trip” to Kentucky on an official government plane, meaning the costs were covered by federal taxes, but she tagged the designer brand for each item of clothing she was wearing. Tom Ford, Valentino, Hermès and Roland Mouret all got their own hashtag while Linton was presumably accompanying her husband on official government business, and all subsequently denied having any formal relationship with her.

“I had this knee-jerk reaction and I was like… blarghhhh,” Linton said of her response.“I was feeling like a regular person. And regular people, when someone says something mean to you on social media, regular people are allowed to respond. I felt like the kid on the playground that has been so bullied, and finally you punch back.”

But Linton, who grew up in a “small castle” in Edinburgh the daughter of a wealthy property developer, is not a bullied child at school and she made sure her socioeconomic status was clear in her response to the user who dared take issue with her August post.

“Lololol. Have you given more to the economy than me and my husband?,” Linton asked in response. “Either as an individual earner in taxes OR in self sacrifice to your country? I’m pretty sure we paid more sacrifices toward our day ‘trip’ than you did. Pretty sure the amount we sacrifice per year is a lot more than you’d be willing to sacrifice if the choice was yours. You’re adorably out of touch.”

As to why Linton felt it was a good idea to tag each brand she was wearing, she told Elle she was inspired by “other” actresses (Linton’s most high-profile acting gig to date is a 2007 appearance on “CSI: NY”) on the platform, but also somehow linked the decision to her desire to be more like Jacqueline Onassis, who became a style icon both during her time as First Lady while married to John F. Kennedy and afterward.

“I was like, I should do that, too,” Linton said. “I should be more fashionable. I need to play that role; I need to be more elegant; I need to be more stylish. I look at amazing fashion icons like Jackie O and I’m like, ‘Why can’t I wear gloves?’”

Linton didn’t take as many pains to address a photo that’s reached meme status of her in all black, including gloves, striking her Blue Steel expression while gripping a huge sheet of dollar bills alongside her husband during an official trip to the Bureau of Engraving and Printing – which had some observers comparing the couple to Natasha Fatale and Boris Badenov from “Rocky and Bullwinkle.” She did say that she hopes to be able to wear the outfit again someday, “Because I really liked it.”

