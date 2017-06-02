Ian Rogers, chief digital officer at LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton, continues to build out his team.

The French luxury goods giant has hired Kelly McCarthy for the role of senior vice president for brands’ digital communications. McCarthy joins LVMH from Nike, where she has been the senior director of global digital strategy and brand partnerships since 2014. Prior to that, McCarthy held executive positions with a focus on digital innovation at VaynerMedia, the digital agency helmed by Gary Vaynerchuk, and the public relations firm Ruder Finn.

“As we are all experiencing, the way we communicate is fundamentally changing thanks to the Internet. Through her experience at both Nike and VaynerMedia, Kelly has been at the forefront of digital communication for more than 10 years,” Rogers wrote on LinkedIn. “As the media landscape evolved, we are fortunate to have Kelly on our expanding roster of digital-native innovators.”

McCarthy’s hire is part of an ongoing strategic push into digital as LMVH, like other luxury players, actively recruits top digital talent. In 2015, the luxury conglomerate hired Rogers away from Apple Music for the newly created role of chief digital officer in order to “take the houses to the next level and explore new opportunities for the group in the digital sphere,” as LVMH chief executive officer Bernard Arnault said at the time.

