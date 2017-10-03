Magazines are doing just fine, according to magazine companies in a new industry-wide advertising campaign.

With the tag line “Magazine Media. Better. Believe It,” the campaign, which is spearheaded by the Association of Magazine Media, gets in on the discussion around fake news by positioning magazines as “the most credible, trusted, engaging content over any other form of media.”

“In a media world where three-out-of-four Americans say they have fallen for fake headlines, and marketers as well as consumers are challenging the legitimacy of many media outlets, we believe it is imperative to remind our customers about the tremendous resources the industry puts behind our content platforms,” president and chief executive officer of the Association of Magazine Media Linda Thomas Brooks said. “This campaign is designed to reaffirm to both of these audiences that our industry remains dedicated to creating the most professionally researched, written, curated and best-in-class content.”

Beginning this month and running until March, the campaign will be featured in print and digital properties in the 123 magazine brands from 30 of the trade association’s members.

This comes as a time of continued upheaval in the industry, as declines in newsstand sales and advertising rates have led to cuts in recent years at publishers from Time Inc. to Condé Nast and companies including Rodale and Rolling Stone are looking for buyers. In September, the news of the departure of a wave of editors including Vanity Fair’s Graydon Carter, Glamour’s Cindi Leive, and Time’s Nancy Gibbs contributed to the feeling of an industry in flux.

But to hear the publishers spin it, there is nothing but blue skies ahead.

“The reach of magazine media platforms is at an all-time high, and I’m confident it will keep growing as we continue delivering relevant content across media platforms,” said Meredith Corp. Steve Lacy chairman and chief executive officer.

“Magazine media does what other media cannot,” said Michael Clinton, president, marketing and publishing director at Hearst Magazines. “After experiencing often unsafe and ineffective digital inventory as well as questionable results, marketers are turning to magazine brands to cut through the clutter. In an age of confusion, it is important to convey the power and professionalism of magazine media, driving home the fact that our industry provides news and information that both consumers and marketers can trust.”

Clinton recently penned his own essay, which argued that magazine media is thriving despite evidence to the contrary.

“Here’s a headline for you: Print is alive and well with consumers everywhere,” Clinton wrote in a post on Hearst’s web site. “I know it’s different than the headlines you’ve been seeing lately, but it happens to be a fact.”

