Magazine editors past and present celebrated the tenure of Robbie Myers, the longtime editor in chief of Elle.

Myers, who exited the Hearst-owned glossy in mid-September, was replaced by Nina Garcia, previously Marie Claire’s creative director. Since then, Myers has been laying low and taking care of bigger issues. The editor’s apartment building had been engulfed by flames days after she left Hearst, and she has since been living out of a hotel. From writer Daphne Merkin’s Upper East Side apartment here Wednesday night, Myers told WWD: “I’m happy to see everybody. I’ve just been working on the fire…I’m not going to relax until I move back into my apartment.”

Myers also had her daughter’s high school graduation on her mind, as well as the college application process.

“A couple of editors are going to help her with that, but she refuses to let me,” she said with a grin.

The apartment began to fill up with a mix of magazine types, writers and friends. A small constituency of editor in chiefs who had recently been transitioned out of the top jobs at their respective glossies mingled by the hors d’oeuvres. They included outgoing Glamour editor in chief Cindi Leive, who was accompanied by her magazine’s creative director Paul Ritter, as well as former Esquire editor in chief David Granger, who chatted with O: The Oprah Magazine’s current editor in chief Lucy Kaylin.

Merkin, who has written for Elle, couldn’t help but notice the sea change in the magazine industry, as many familiar faces came to pay their respects to Myers.

“I think long, thoughtful essays are going the way of the dinosaur, sadly,” she said. “I think there’s a real push to do sort of quick takes and lighter [stories]. I love the intensity of the Elle pieces [under Myers] since I write intensely myself…I’m not interested in a version of a Tweet.”

She continued: “I think there are these small sites where people do criticism. In the main[stream], it’s not what it’s about.”

