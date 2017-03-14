Man Repeller launched a new podcast called The Call today. Hosted by former political strategist turned writer and speaker Erica Williams Simon, “the call” refers to the “call on your life” to step up and do something different in the wake of the 2016 presidential election, Simon explained.

“A lot of people who prior to the election didn’t consider themselves activists are now saying that for this to have happened, for Donald Trump to have been elected and for this wave of vitriol and hatred and what I believe to be a”anti-American sentiment to be occurring, we must not have done enough,” Simon said. “I believe a call to action was set forth.”

The sentiment is one that resonates with fans of Man Repeller, Leandra Medine’s fashion and lifestyle site known for its honest, irreverent tone.