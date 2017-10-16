Kate Lanphear has been tapped as creative director of Marie Claire, the position that became vacant when Nina Garcia was named editor in chief of Elle last month.

“Kate is one of the most creative, stylish, sought after talents in fashion today,” Marie Claire’s editor in chief Anne Fulenwider. “She brings with her invaluable expertise and relationships in the fashion and tech community that align perfectly with the vision of Marie Claire. Her discerning eye for smart style will help us continue to create extraordinary content for our readers.” Fulenwider announced the hire at the magazine’s the magazine’s second annual “Power Trip” to San Francisco.

Lanphear, the former editor in chief of Maxim, had previously worked for Hearst at Elle and Harper’s Bazaar. Since leaving Maxim in 2015, after a brief stint atop the masthead, Lanphear has worked on fashion-centric projects for Google.

“Joining Marie Claire feels like the perfect homecoming to editorial,” Lanphear said. “The DNA of the brand resonates deeply with me and what I believe in. It is an exciting intersection of the worlds that I love — fashion — with technology, social consciousness and empowerment of women. I can’t wait to get started and work with Anne and her incredibly talented team.”