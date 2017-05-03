THE TESTINO EFFECT: Mario Testino is taking over the May issue of Vogue India to mark the magazine’s 10th anniversary. Testino has acted as guest editor, creative director and photographer for the issue — his 12th Vogue takeover to date.

The issue blends international fashion with traditional Indian culture. The cover shoot features Kendall Jenner posing in Jaipur’s Samode Palace in a minuscule lace dress by Saint Laurent, while fashion stories inside the pages of the magazine see both local and international models posing in Jaipur’s colorful street celebrations and palatial weddings.

Testino said that he has always drawn inspiration from the colors and spirit of India. “Different elements of India have influenced my world and, in turn, this issue. It’s the people, the art, the colors, the elephants and everything in between. I wanted to bring my world to this amazing nation by shooting this issue in India. I wanted it to stay true to the Indian spirit.”

The issue also features an editorial on Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif and Sushant Singh Rajput, which aims to portray them in a more natural light, as well as a collaboration between Testino and the Indian artists Mithu Sen and Thukral Tagra.

“Seeing India through Mario’s lens offers a fresh perspective of the familiar,” said editor in chief of Vogue India Priya Tanna, who had been in talks about bringing Testino to India since the launch of the magazine in 2007. She said she considers the May issue undoubtedly to be “a collector’s special.”

The photographer took over Vogue Germany in 2008 producing the Sex Issue, and worked with Vogue Italy, creating the Laugh Issue in 2016 with Franca Sozzani. He has also taken over issues of Vogue in China, Brazil, Spain and Australia.

Testino’s take on Vogue Australia last year saw a 27 percent increase in the magazine’s sales and a 43 percent increase in revenue.

The latest issue of Vogue India hits newsstands on May 4. Limited-edition issues featuring additional images of Jenner in India will also go on sale on miramira.tv and proceeds from the sales will go towards funding the charity “Girl Rising,” which works towards promoting girls’ education in poverty-stricken areas across the world.

More From WWD:

Bella Hadid Breaks Silence on Fyre Festival Scandal

Harper’s Bazaar and Kendall Jenner Light Up the Empire State

Contact High for Comme