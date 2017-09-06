Martha Stewart Living is getting a makeover.

The lifestyle title, which has been under the editorial and operational control of Meredith since 2015, worked with the design firm Tiny Bank to update its look — the first time the title has gotten a redesign since 2013.

“We wanted to stay true to ourselves but evolve and go in a direction that we’ve been working toward, which is pretty and feminine and modern,” said editor in chief Elizabeth Graves.

Most of the changes are, like a successful home renovation, subtle improvements rather than a complete visual transformation. The magazine did things like update the font and made different use of white space on the page.

“I realize this is all very inside baseball,” Graves noted, adding that the web site will also be evolving.

The October cover features Martha Stewart herself, who, according to Graves, still has input on every page in her role as creative director. Stewart, wearing a beige shawl-collar sweater, is pushing a wheelbarrow full of gourds in keeping with the autumnal theme.

The magazine has added some editorial franchises, such as a section on travel. A tear-away page with soup recipes is part of a new section called “Everyday Food,” which was previously its own stand-alone digest but has since been incorporated into the magazine. In addition to featuring more easy, weeknight recipes for autumnal comfort food, the new issue includes advice on such seasonal mainstays as Halloween celebrations and immunity boosts in advance of cold and flu season.

“It’s Martha Stewart, so there’s a lot of pressure to be inspiring and beautiful and new. There’s so many great magazines out there, and we want to be the type of brand that breaks through the noise and gives readers experience. No small task in that alone,” Graves said. “It will continue to evolve, as magazines always do. But I think it’s a nice fresh start for us.”

