Martha Stewart is turning to drink — the wine delivery business, that is. The OG lifestyle media maven has launched Martha Stewart Wine Co., which brings Stewart’s entertaining and recipe know-how to wine and combines it with the direct-to-consumer model so popular with everything from jewelry to furniture.

“I am excited to bring my passion for wine to wine lovers across the nation with Martha Stewart Wine Co.,” Stewart said. “Wine has played an important role in that part of my life focused on entertaining and teaching others how to entertain. With the launch of this fabulous online wine shop, I am confident that we can teach consumers how to pour the right wine, and enjoy the right wine, at every occasion.”

The wines, which are selected by Stewart and a panel of wine experts, are paired with recipe suggestions and advice for the budding oenophile. In addition to being able to order one-off bottles, Martha Stewart Wine Co. offers a curated monthly membership program which, Stewart suggests, makes for a lovely gift.

The wine company is a partnership between Sequential Brands Group, which acquired the Martha Stewart brand in 2015, and Drinks, an e-commerce wine company. Both companies are “thrilled” by the venture.

“Martha brings a trusted and authoritative point of view, and we are thrilled to work closely with her to offer everyone the opportunity to enjoy the wine that Martha serves to her family and friends,” said Zac Brandenberg, the chief executive officer of Drinks.

Stewart entered the meal-kit delivery market.

