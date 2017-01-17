PUNK ETHOS: MCM is embracing a new, edgier aesthetic with the release of its spring 2017 campaign, titled “Punk Ethos.”

The campaign was styled by Celestine Clooney and shot by the London-based photographer Mel Bles, using both vintage film and digital. Bles, a young name making waves in the industry, has also worked with the likes of Sportmax, Missoni, Topshop and Acne on ad campaigns in the past.

Up-and-coming German models Lina Hoss and Erik van Gils are pictured against brightly colored backdrops wearing the brand’s punk-themed spring 2017 range, whose signature leather backpacks and mini cross-body bags were updated in metallic shades and embellished with studs.

“We juxtaposed references to punk with today’s style to create visuals and a short film that were driven by the attitude of that music scene, that is relevant today,” said an MCM spokesperson. “We used vibrant pop colors to convert punk from being ‘hard’ and focus on the youth, freedom and rebelliousness of the era.”

An accompanying short film sees Hoss and van Gils move to the rhythm of “Connection” by Nineties girl band Elastica.

Last December, MCM also opened the doors to a new boutique in London’s Mayfair district, taking over the Conduit Street space previously used by Dior as a temporary location.

With its new central London locale, MCM aims to tap into the city’s international clientele and particularly the Millennials with its popular logo backpacks and playful key charms.

“We call it new school luxury. We want to offer a high-quality product but at the same time be seen as a modern brand, so all our events and visual merchandizing for the next season will be focused around the ‘Punk Ethos’ collection,” Sebastian Klever, the brand’s European managing director, said during the London store opening.

MCM’s collaboration collection with London-based designer Christopher Raeburn is also set to drop in stores this month.