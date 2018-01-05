Covering the Golden Globes has never been as fraught as this year, when Hollywood has been rocked by the #MeToo movement and allegations of sexual harassment. When actresses revealed that they plan to wear all-black, as a sartorial display against inequity and sexual harassment, everyone from stylists to stars to, yes, editors began to rethink the traditional red-carpet coverage.

New York magazine’s The Cut, for example, decided to take a stand by forgoing its usual ranking of red-carpet looks, a stance they formalized in a blog post earlier this week.

“How do you rank the clothes at a funeral? You don’t,” The Cut’s editor in chief Stella Bugbee told WWD. “We will be identifying which celebrities wore which outfits, as an effort to give credit to the stylists and fashion houses that dressed them, but we do not think it’s an appropriate moment to declare winners and losers.”

Bustle, a web site aimed at Millennial women, took this week to reveal a new policy — banning the word “flattering” from all its coverage, which it cited as a subtle form of “body shaming.”

Vanity Fair is going ahead with awards coverage, but with a nod toward the changing times.

“We’ll be applying our trademark robust coverage, but this year writers will be keeping a closer critical eye on how certain elements — from what guests wear on the red carpet to how winners approach their acceptance speeches — address the changing Hollywood landscape,” VF.com editor Matthew Lynch said.

The New York Times, which has broken several of the highest-profile cases of sexual harassment allegations (including the Harvey Weinstein story) is going all in on the new cultural moment.

The Times’ coverage package, called “The New Red Carpet,” debuted on Friday and features a roster of heavyweight writers, including investigative reporter Jodi Kantor, on various aspects of the awards show in light of the current atmosphere in Hollywood. Times Pulitzer Prize-winning photographer Damon Winter will shoot the red carpet.

Amid all the changes, the Times’ Golden Globes coverage is striving to balance what readers want with striking an appropriate note.

“Most of all, we think folks enjoy the fantasies of Hollywood, but also don’t want to endorse the lies and secrets,” New York Times Styles editor Choire Sicha wrote in a note to readers.

The Times’ approach to the Globes is not all about editorial. The paper unveiled the second installment of an ad campaign that launched during last year’s Oscar ceremony, which sought to emphasize the paper’s journalistic chops as an antidote to so-called fake news.

This year, the Times’ campaign, which will launch as a 30-second spot during the Globes ceremony on Sunday, will highlight the paper’s role in uncovering sexual harassment.

“We wanted to highlight some of the original investigative journalism that we do, holding truth to power without fear or favor. And the best example of that is the journalism that our reporters have been doing around sexual harassment,” said David Rubin, senior vice president and head of audience and brand at the Times. “And the Golden Globes was a perfect place to start it, given that sexual harassment in Hollywood is obviously going to be a major topic, with or without our ad, over this weekend.”

Talk about taking credit where credit is due.

