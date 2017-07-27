American Media Inc. is wasting no time integrating Men’s Journal into its portfolio of magazines — and that “integration” has kicked off at the top of the masthead.

Men’s Journal editor in chief Mark Healy was let go last Friday, WWD has learned. AMI confirmed Healy’s exit and said gear editor Greg Emmanuel has been promoted to chief content officer. Emmanuel, who had previously worked at AMI’s Star magazine as deputy editor from 2006 to 2012, will report to Shawn Perine, editorial director and chief content officer of AMI Enthusiast Group. Perine oversees AMI’s various fitness-centric titles, including Men’s Fitness, Muscle & Fitness, Muscle & Fitness Hers and Flex.

Healy’s departure comes after Wenner Media sold Men’s Journal to AMI in June. It also bought Wenner’s US Weekly a month before that, and it integrated that title into its celebrity-focused tabloids. That translated to layoffs and cost-cutting across titles.

Sources said Men’s Journal’s entire team of about 20 made the transition to AMI without any casualties — save for Healy, who had worked at Wenner for more than six years, two of which were spent as editor in chief.

Perine touted Emmanuel’s promotion, noting that it will “ensure its continued growth and success both in print and online.”

Under Wenner, however, Men’s Journal had struggled in recent years. Editorial budgets slowly evaporated each month and staff layoffs had become the norm, insiders said. Although AMI did not reveal its plans for the title, it did say it would be making upgrades to the “design and editorial scope” of the brand, which includes improved paper stock, market research and digital upgrades in mobile and social.

