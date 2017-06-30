The feud between President Trump and MSNBC cohosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski heated up this morning.

This morning on their show “Morning Joe” and in a Washington Post op-ed, the cohosts responded to Trump’s tweet storm against them.

In the op-ed entitled “Donald Trump Is Not Well,” they wrote: “This year, top White House staff members warned that the National Enquirer was planning to publish a negative article about us unless we begged the president to have the story spiked. We ignored their desperate pleas.”

In response, Dylan Howard, who serves as chief content officer and vice president of American Media Inc., which owns the Enquirer, said: “At the beginning of June we accurately reported a story that recounted the relationship between Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski, the truth of which is not in dispute. At no time did we threaten either Joe or Mika or their children in connection with our reporting on the story. We have no knowledge of any discussions between the White House and Joe and Mika about our story, and absolutely no involvement in those discussions.”

The controversy comes the same week as a New Yorker profile by Jeffrey Toobin, which explores the close relationship between AMI chairman and chief executive officer David Pecker and the president.

In a exchange, Scarborough refuted Trump’s tweets that his show is “fake news” and that his Enquirer claims were made up.

“Yet another lie. I have texts from your top aides and phone records. Also, those records show I haven’t spoken with you in many months,” the host wrote.

He later wrote: “Why do you keep lying about things that are so easily disproven? What is wrong with you?”

All of this was kicked off Thursday morning, after Trump tweeted in response to a “Morning Joe” segment, which mocked the president for displaying a fake Time Magazine cover in his golf resorts.

Trump tweeted: “I heard poorly rated @Morning_Joe speaks badly of me (don’t watch anymore). Then how come low I.Q. Crazy Mika, along with Psycho Joe, came…to Mar-a-Lago 3 nights in a row around New Year’s Eve, and insisted on joining me. She was bleeding badly from a face-lift. I said no!”

