Mike Eckhaus and Zoe Latta, the duo behind the New York and Los Angeles-based label Eckhaus Latta, are the latest designers to guest edit A Magazine Curated By, the fashion title based in Paris that chooses a different designer to curate each issue. Past designers turned editors include Maison Martin Margiela, Thom Browne and Gucci’s Alessandro Michele.

“Eckhaus Latta inhabit this really unique space that is so incredibly honest and endearing, in that their work and their lives are entirely entwined with the social fabric of their young and very artistic friendship group,” editor in chief Dan Thawley said. “Fashion and art hold a very superficial and parasitic mirror to each other at the moment, but Eckhaus Latta are proof that genuine connections and collaborations can run much deeper than the flashy partnerships that have become de rigueur in the industry.”

For the 200-page issue, which has a print run of 20,000 copies and will be available in early September, Eckhaus and Latta enlisted writers including ArtForum’s Linda Yablonsky; The New York Times’ art critic Roberta Smith; “I Love Dick” author Chris Kraus, and artist Juliana Huxtable. The cover features a photo of Jamaican model Wayne Booth wearing an Eckhaus Latta spring 2013 archive dress printed with the face of designer Michael Kors. Advertisers include Balenciaga, Carven, Fendi, Givenchy, Gucci, Louis Vuitton, MSGM, Paco Rabanne, Saint Laurent, Sies Marjan and Stüssy.

“This issue is quite unique in the fact that it parodies the very idea of the fashion magazine and the ‘September issue.’ Inside, Mike and Zoe model the fall 2017 collections, photograph street-cast models in an all-ages, all-sizes ‘go-see’ series, and have been so hands-on in the entire process that you can’t help feel their touch on every page.”

