MEET MIMMA: Mimma Viglezio has been named editor of Showstudio. She will replace Lou Stoppard, who held the role for six years and left the company to pursue personal projects. Viglezio will be working closely with ShowStudio founder and director Nick Knight.

Viglezio will oversee all the editorial content on the site. She has been a regular guest on Showstudio panels as well as the host of the Head to Head series. Viglezio has started working on the a new program called Showbiz, which highlights chief executive officers and businesses which is slated to launch in May.

“From our very first meeting I was impressed by Mimma’s great love and knowledge of fashion,” said Knight. “Her enthusiasm for the future possibilities of our industry is contagious and I am thrilled to have her on board. It seemed only natural to ask her to pull on her great experience in business to help us oversee the team in our continued effort to push boundaries; I am looking forward to developing new areas of creativity, business and debate together.”

Viglezio is a creative consultant who currently advises companies, boards and ceo’s and sits on a number of advisory boards and charitable trusts. She was previously at PPR (now Kering) and worked in its luxury division at Gucci Group where she worked with 8 brands and oversaw corporate communications, media buying, market intelligence and CSR. Prior to that she was the communications director at Louis Vuitton. She has worked for companies including Bulgari, Hill & Knowlton and Swiss Auction Houses.