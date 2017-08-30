NEW LOOK: Miss Dior has never seemed more audacious.

In a new video campaign for the reworked scent set to launch on Dior social media platforms on Sept. 4, Natalie Portman portrays an independent, daring woman. In a string of vignettes, she’s shown challenging her partner to prove his love, jumping from a high pier wearing a gown, and frolicking in bed and on the beach, among other high-wattage scenes set to Sia’s “Chandelier.”

The spot, revealed to WWD exclusively, was directed by Emmanuel Cossu, known for his music videos made for electro artists such as Tricky, Gesaffelstein and Sébastien Tellier.

At the end of the Miss Dior clip that will come in 30- and 45-second takes, Portman looks directly into the camera and demands: “And you, what would you do for love?”

It’s all infused with the feminist spirit of Dior today championed by artistic director Maria Grazia Chiuri and in line with the theme of the brand’s digital Love Chain initiative, just launched.

The ad will be aired on French television the evening of Sept. 3. It will make TV appearances in other countries as well, and in certain movie theaters.

“Miss Dior is Dior’s heritage perfume,” said Claude Martinez, president and chief executive officer of Parfums Christian Dior, noting the name suggests youthfulness.

The original Miss Dior launched in 1947 and was created, at Christian Dior’s behest, to smell “like love.” A revamped version was introduced Aug. 21 with a juice formulated by Dior’s in-house perfumer François Demachy. The new eau de parfum, which amplifies rose notes and includes citrus notes, among other alterations, replaces the former scent by that name.

A new print campaign for Miss Dior eau de parfum, shot by David Bellemere and featuring Portman, will be released widely on Sept. 1.

Miss Dior is Dior’s best-selling scent worldwide alongside J’Adore.

“Miss Dior is a perfume central in Dior’s strategy, by its story, its relevance, its somewhat timeless themes,” Martinez said.