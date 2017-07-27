MILAN — Missoni has tapped Gigi Hadid to appear in its fall advertising campaign.

The colorful pictures were shot by photographer Harley Weir at Missoni creative director Angela Missoni’s house in Brunello, a small village on the hills close to Varese.

Images of the Monte Rosa, the Alpine massif overlooking Brunello, served as a background for many of the images, which feature Hadid photographed in dynamic poses communicating a sense of strong femininity.

The vibrant tones and the geometric patterns of the outfits, styled by Vanessa Reid, bolster the straightforward attitude of the advertising campaign.

Along with key items from the Missoni fall collection, Hadid also sports jewelry pieces by Joseph DeMeo, as well as frames from the new Missoni eyewear collection.

The advertising campaign will debut in international publications in September.